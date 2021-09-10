Yellowstone Prequel 1883 Adds A Seriously Huge Name To Its Cast

The upcoming prequel to the hit Paramount Network series "Yellowstone" is continuing its quest to blend country and Western with its latest bit of casting news.

"1883" (previously known as "Y:1883") is already set to star real-life country music couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as James and Margaret Dutton, scions of the show's foremost family who set out across the country from Texas to seek their fortune in Montana. Now another famous Southerner has joined the cast for the journey north and west: actor, writer, director, and sometimes country-rock musician Billy Bob Thornton.

Thornton's role, which Deadline describes as a guest star part, will see him play Marshal Jim Courtright. The announcement doesn't say exactly where in their journey the Duttons will meet Courtright. If it's not in Montana, and if they don't end up waylaid for a while somewhere along the way, it could be that the actor is appearing in just a single episode.

It's tough to guess at how much Thornton is likely to feature, because so much of the structure of "1883" is currently unclear. We know the show also stars Sam Elliott as the Duttons' cowboy guide Shea Brennan, Isabel May as the Duttons' oldest daughter Elsa, and LaMonica Garrett as a Pinkerton who knows Brennan, but it's not yet clear how much of the show will take place along the traveling party's route vs. in Montana proper. (Or, indeed, even how many episodes it'll have to tell its story.)