Black Adam Producer Teases Possibility Of Sequels, Spinoffs

DC's "Black Adam" movie hasn't even dropped a trailer yet and there's already talk of possible sequels and spinoffs, specifically from producer Hiram Garcia, who hopes to turn the Dwayne Johnson-led film into a full-on franchise.

"We have always had a vision of where we saw we wanted this to go," Garcia told Collider in a new interview. "We've never viewed this as just a one-off movie," he revealed. "I've always gotten into this with a vision of, 'This is the story we want to tell, this is where we would love to see this go, this is how we would see multiple pictures play out, possibly including spinoffs for individual characters."

The official release date for "Black Adam" isn't until July 29, 2022, but that isn't stopping Warner Bros. and DC Comics from promoting the project and looking to the future. The film will focus on Johnson's titular antihero and his reappearance into modern-day society after being exiled by the original Shazam wizard. Garcia discussed some specifics for DC's expanded vision during his interview with Collider.