Peacemaker Contains Every Single Character James Gunn Wanted To Include

DC fans who want to see more of James Gunn's irreverent take on superhero stories will be thrilled to know that he's returning to the DCEU for "Peacemaker." In fact, most fans of Gunn's work probably already know it, since "Peacemaker" has become one of the most-anticipated entries in the DCEU. "The Suicide Squad" spin-off series will continue the deadly adventures of the titular patriotic antihero (played by John Cena) after he's given a chance to redeem himself by agreeing to carry out the assignments no one else wants to touch. However, while Peacemaker might be the star of the show, Gunn is just as excited to introduce viewers to more characters from DC canon.

During the "Peacemaker" panel at this year's FanDome event, Gunn and the cast shared some juicy details about the series and the heroes and villains who will populate it. For Gunn, making the show was a rewarding experience as he was allowed to bring his unique vision to life without any clap-back from the studio. In fact, he even joked about the show being "Warner Bros.' funeral" due to the amount of creative freedom he was afforded.