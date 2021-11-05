Black Adam Producer Makes An Intriguing Promise About The Movie

That'll hardly come as a surprise for fans of "Black Adam" comics, as he really has been one of the edgier characters to enter the DC realm. One might assume some of his rougher edges have been smoothed for Johnson's big-screen version, but Garcia was very clear that the new movie is going to be appropriately heavy. He even compared the film's tone to that of another iconic DC production, Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight." "'Black Adam' is edgy, right? That's gonna be a PG-13 movie where it was very much like, say, 'The Dark Knight,' where that pushed the edges of PG-13. I think we do that very much with 'Black Adam.'"

In "pushing the edges of PG-13," Garcia mentioned that "Black Adam" will not shy away from the character's proclivity for violence. More specifically, he noted that the film's body count will be higher than most fans of superhero cinema are used to, stating bluntly, "We have a very high kill count in our movie." Should you doubt Garcia's claim, we'd point you towards the aforementioned DC FanDome footage as proof. Said footage was essentially the opening scene from "Black Adam," and found the ancient, all-powerful super viciously dispatching with one of the armed toughs who discovered his lair before turning his attention to the rest of the crew. As it is, we'll have to wait until July of 2022 to see just how hardcore Johnson's "Black Adam" gets.