Jonathan Majors Gives Creed 3 Details That May Raise Some Eyebrows

Speaking to NME while promoting "The Harder They Fall" on Netflix, Jonathan Majors teased Michael B. Jordan's big plans for his time both in front and behind the camera. "Michael is really trying to do something different with this 'Creed.' Something that's a bit more intimate." From what Majors suggests, there may also be a history between these two combatants that stretches past the ring. "With intimacy comes complexity. It's he and I," Majors said. "It's a story about these two men trying to work something out, and it's very different from the others."

It'll be interesting to see whatever issues both men are trying to work out that could push "Creed III" into new territory. "Creed II" had a lot to say about father/son issues, focusing not only on the relationship between Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren) and his son, Viktor (Florian Munteanu) but also Rocky and his son Rocky Junior. Could there be more emotional heft thrown around in round 3, and will Jordan be up to the task? We can only wait and see when the bell rings for "Creed III," which will be released in 2022.