Twitter Is Freaking Out Over The New Logo For Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania

The upcoming third "Ant-Man" movie is going to be called "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," but you would never know that's the title from a new set image showing what's purported to be the film's logo.

"Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" is slated to come out in the summer of 2023. Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly will return as Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne, and will be joined by Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror, the iconic Marvel villain introduced into the MCU in the series "Loki." Production on the film is underway now.

An unconfirmed image from the set sent from a since-deleted account supposedly belonging to a crew member started making the rounds on Twitter over the weekend. The photo is of a director's chair with the "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" logo printed on the back. And according to CBR, Marvel fans have been having a laugh over the incomprehensible way "Quantumania" is written on the chair. We haven't seen a movie title this hard to read since Tom Holland's "Cherkk" — nor have we seen Twitter roast a movie logo so savagely.