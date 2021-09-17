Jonathan Majors Gets Candid About How He Landed His Marvel Role

Speaking in a print interview with Total Film, which was shared online by Twitter user @CreamOrScream, Jonathan Majors described how Marvel execs had been wanting him to play Kang the Conqueror and He Who Remains for quite some time.

Majors speculates that Marvel started taking notice of him "I guess after 'The Last Black Man in San Francisco,'" before admitting that he "can't say it was that film at all" that solely led to him being cast without an audition. "The Marvel team has their ways," Majors explained. "It's very much like getting a role in drama school. They're just watching. You don't audition for roles. You get into drama school, then the dean will watch what you're doing. If they wanted you, you get tapped. That's kind of what happened."

Majors is expected to play a major role in the MCU's ongoing Phase 4 movie saga, with his character Kang reported to be the underlying main antagonist of the films. He's slated to make an appearance in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" and possibly other movies before eventually playing a larger role in future storylines.