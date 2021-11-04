Get Your First Look At The Rocky 4 Director's Cut In A New Clip
Sylvester Stallone has portrayed some pretty iconic characters throughout his career. He kicked butt as the titular war veteran John Rambo, he voiced King Shark in the recent "The Suicide Squad" reboot and, of course, he brought the beloved Rocky Balboa to life. Over the course of eight films, we watched as the underdog boxer proved himself in the ring, went on to become a devoted family man, and even trained the son of his former rival in the franchise's "Creed" spin-off films.
Fans of the "Rocky" movies got some epic news when Stallone revealed his upcoming director's cut of "Rocky IV," which centers around Rocky's fight with Captain Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren), the champion fighter from the Soviet Union, also known as "The Siberian Express." The director's cut is due to return to theaters on November 11, for one night only, and is going to look very different from the original film, thanks to never-before-seen footage.
While we still have a few more days to wait before "Rocky vs. Drago: The Ultimate Director's Cut" hits theaters, some behind-the-scenes footage is available to watch that gives us a peek into the making of the director's cut.
Sylvester Stallone has been hard at work on the Rocky IV director's cut
Throughout his time working on his director's cut of "Rocky IV," Stallone has kept fans entertained on Instagram by posting behind-the-scenes commentary, blooper clips, and some teaser footage. Recently, he shared a full-length documentary to his YouTube channel by director John Herzfeld, entitled "The Making of Rocky vs. Drago," which provides a more in-depth look at Stallone's editing process.
A new clip posted by IGN offers a specific look at Stallone's response to revisiting "Rocky IV," including the moment when Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers) tragically dies. The 10-minute clip is just a taste of the insightful commentary you can expect if you watch "The Making of Rocky vs. Drago" in its entirety, and fans in the comment section are already sharing their love for the intimate look at Stallone's work.
Be sure to head to theaters on November 11 to catch the director's cut of "Rocky IV."