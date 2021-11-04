Get Your First Look At The Rocky 4 Director's Cut In A New Clip

Sylvester Stallone has portrayed some pretty iconic characters throughout his career. He kicked butt as the titular war veteran John Rambo, he voiced King Shark in the recent "The Suicide Squad" reboot and, of course, he brought the beloved Rocky Balboa to life. Over the course of eight films, we watched as the underdog boxer proved himself in the ring, went on to become a devoted family man, and even trained the son of his former rival in the franchise's "Creed" spin-off films.

Fans of the "Rocky" movies got some epic news when Stallone revealed his upcoming director's cut of "Rocky IV," which centers around Rocky's fight with Captain Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren), the champion fighter from the Soviet Union, also known as "The Siberian Express." The director's cut is due to return to theaters on November 11, for one night only, and is going to look very different from the original film, thanks to never-before-seen footage.

While we still have a few more days to wait before "Rocky vs. Drago: The Ultimate Director's Cut" hits theaters, some behind-the-scenes footage is available to watch that gives us a peek into the making of the director's cut.