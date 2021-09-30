Why Rocky 4's Theatrical Return Is Going To Look Very Different

For one night only — November 11, 2021, to be exact — "Rocky IV" will be returning to theaters. MGM and Fathom Events are teaming up for the special presentation of the film, which is officially titled "Rocky V. Drago: The Ultimate Director's Cut." As that title suggests, this will be an extended version of the 1985 boxing classic, which was written and directed by Sylvester Stallone, who also played the lead role.

"Rocky IV" was made during the waning days of the Cold War. The story follows the Italian Stallion (Sylvester Stallone) as he trains his old nemesis-turned-friened Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers) for a showdown with the USSR's top boxer, Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren). After Drago kills Creed in the ring, Rocky challenges him to a rematch in Russia. "Rocky IV" was one of the biggest hits of 1985, grossing more than $30 million at the box office, and it's still considered one of the greatest sports movies of all time.

For "Rocky IV" fans, the fact that the movie is returning to theaters is great news, and there's going to be even more "Rocky IV" to enjoy. Here's what to expect from the director's cut.