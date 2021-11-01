We Now Know Whether Alec Baldwin Expects Rust To Resume Filming

Alec Baldwin is rather skeptical about the Western's future, per IndieWire. In fact, the actor's sole comment on whether the production of the movie will resume was quick and to the point. "I doubt it," the actor said, thus expressing a differing view from that of the production company behind "Rust," which has expressed a wish to eventually finish the movie.

Baldwin gave the comment in an apparently improvised roadside press meeting in Manchester, VT. The actor didn't further elaborate on his stance regarding the future of "Rust," but seeing as he's the person who held the gun in the tragic shooting accident, it's perfectly understandable that he might not be particularly keen on returning to wrap up the movie, even if the circumstances would allow it.

It remains to be seen whether "Rust" does resume production at some point, but the movie's star's comments make this sound fairly unlikely.