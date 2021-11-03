25% Think This Action Movie Franchise Stands Above The Rest

Whether you love them or loathe them, blockbuster action movies have essentially been the backbone of Hollywood for decades. Given the rate at which studios continue to crank out such fare, they'll likely continue to be for decades to come too. That's not necessarily a bad thing, considering action movies continue to deliver some of the medium's biggest thrills — and make up some of the best franchises you'll find on the big screen these days.

Of course, some franchises bring the bombast a little bigger and a little bolder than others. However, for all the car-crashing, bone-smashing, gun-wielding insanity every action franchise seems to bring to the table nowadays, everyone has different reasons for thinking one is better than the others.

With that in mind, Looper recently asked users in the United States to pick which action movie franchise they think does big-screen bombast the best. A total of 590 votes were cast in the poll, and its respondents have crowned a slightly unexpected franchise as the current king of the action genre.