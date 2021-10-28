John Wick Spin-Off Ballerina May Have Found Its New Lead

Lionsgate received a welcome surprise when it produced "John Wick." The revenge-thriller starred Keanu Reeves as a retired hitman forced back into the game after the murder of his dog and theft of an important gift left from his late wife. "John Wick" became a cult hit thanks to a refreshing take on action scenes and deep underworld settings of trained killers. By the time its sequels came out and cranked up the brutal fights and intriguing dark world of assassins, the film became recognized as something that completely changed action movies.

Fans are eagerly waiting on the arrival of "John Wick 4," mainly as the ending of "John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum" implied that a violent war is coming. But the world of "Wick" is expanding beyond sequel films thanks to a few spin-off projects. Starz Network is set to debut "The Continental," a TV series centered on the hotel that's played such an integral role in the "John Wick" films. In addition, another spin-off film named "Ballerina" is in development. The movie will take the violent revenge beat featured in the "Wick" films but focus on a female character. What's more, is that the project may have finally found its lead.