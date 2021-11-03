The Real Reason Lady Gaga Didn't Meet Patrizia Reggiani For House Of Gucci

In just under a month, director Ridley Scott's "House of Gucci" — the hotly anticipated, star-studded retelling of one the fashion world's most publicized tragedies — will finally hit theaters after simmering in the planning stage for roughly two decades. The film will recount the events and major players leading up to, surrounding, and following the 1995 murder of the famed fashion heir Maurizio Gucci at the hands of his wife, Patrizia Reggiani. Adam Driver, fresh off Scott's undeservedly under-performing "The Last Duel," will tackle the role of the conflicted and cut-throat Maurizio, while Lady Gaga will (as she words it in her recent interview with Vogue) "become" Patrizia.

Upon learning that Gaga would play her in the film, Reggiani told an Italian journalist that (despite her purported pleasure at being portrayed by such a big name) she was nevertheless "quite annoyed" that the Grammy-winning artist and performer didn't have what she called "the foresight and sensitivity" to meet with her.

Reggiani is currently still in prison and 18 years into her 26-year sentence, but as it turns out, that's not what kept Gaga from going to see her.