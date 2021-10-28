The Latest Trailer For House Of Gucci Promises Plenty Of High-Octane Drama

Director Ridley Scott's newest film, "House of Gucci," is nearing its release date of November 24. The upcoming crime drama marks Scott's second movie of 2021, following the historical drama "The Last Duel." "House of Gucci," which is based on a true story, features an all-star cast, including the likes of Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek, and Al Pacino.

Set in 1995, "House of Gucci" introduces the Italian businessman and head of Gucci, Maurizio Gucci (Driver), and his wife Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga). The film will follow the breakdown of their marriage — Maurizio left Patrizia for a younger woman — and Patrizia's hiring of a hitman to kill her ex-husband. The film is based on a nonfiction book on the subject, titled "The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed" by Sara Gay Forden," which was adapted for the screen by Roberto Bentivegna and Becky Johnston.

The first trailer was released a couple months ago, giving eager moviegoers their first look into the wild true story. Now, with just about a month to go before the film's premiere, the second trailer has arrived, bringing with it a whole lot of drama.