How Dan Aykroyd Really Feels About 'Cancel Culture'

When it comes to comedy, "Saturday Night Live" alum and "Ghostbusters" movie star Dan Aykroyd doesn't think you have to be offensive to make people laugh — especially in today's world of "cancel culture."

"There is so much in the world to comment on that is outside the realm of offensiveness," explained Aykroyd in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, which comes amid public outcries and criticism against comedian Dave Chappelle for jokes he told recently about the transgender community. "As a writer, you can go to other areas and have successful creative endeavors. Scatological humor is fun. It's easy laughs. But there is more intelligent writing that can happen if you stay away from the offensive material that should be rightly canceled for its hurtfulness."

The world of comedy has come under scrutiny in recent weeks following the Chappelle controversy, which stemmed from jokes he made on his most recent Netflix special, "The Closer." The legendary comic was accused of being transphobic, with a number of Netflix employees organizing a walkout after the special aired. Chappelle, meanwhile, claimed on Instagram that he has received widespread support from members of the LGBTQ community and that the backlash he was facing was being conjured up by the media and "corporate interests" (per NPR).

Speaking to THR ahead of the release of "Ghosbusters: Afterlife," Aykroyd offered up his opinion on whether he believed "cancel culture" was good for comedy.