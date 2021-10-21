Catch The First Trailer For Netflix's Star-Studded Spy Caper Red Notice

"Red Notice" has been a long time coming. Principal photography began way back in January 2020, but unfortunately screeched to a halt with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Production resumed in September 2020, with filming locations of Atlanta, Georgia and Italian cities Rome and Sardinia. Originally a Universal Pictures production, it moved to Netflix prior to filming commencing (via Deadline).

The film is Netflix's most expensive production yet. In 2019, Variety reported that "Red Notice's" budget would ultimately reach the $200 million. Most of that money went to the salaries of its stars, with Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot both reportedly earning around $20 million each for their parts. Dwayne Johnson, who also holds a producer credit on the film, received a much larger payday, though exact details are unknown. In June 2021, Johnson revealed on his Instagram that "Red Notice" is "the largest investment Netflix has made thus far in a film," adding that the team's "relentless hard work is to ensure we make good on that investment for our Netflix partners- and DELIVER AN AWESOME MOVIE FOR OUR GLOBAL AUDIENCE [sic]."

Though Netflix isn't exactly strapped for cash, their commitment to "Red Notice" makes us believe it will definitely be a worthwhile watch. "Red Notice" hits limited theaters November 5 and Netflix worldwide on November 12.