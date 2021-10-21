Catch The First Trailer For Netflix's Star-Studded Spy Caper Red Notice
A sexy, high-stakes action thriller with a star-studded cast? Say no more.
The trailer for Netflix's new film "Red Notice" has dropped, and we could not be more excited. The film follows an FBI agent who is forced to team up with a high-level art thief to take down an even more dangerous art thief. The trailer highlights all our favorite aspects of a spy adventure — intense action sequences, exotic locations, and beautiful people. This time, the gorgeous actors in question are three of the biggest names in Hollywood. Dwayne Johnson stars as FBI agent John Hartley, with Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot as rival art thieves Nolan Booth and Sarah Black, respectively.
"Red Notice" is written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, known for hit comedies "Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story" and "We're the Millers." He's also worked with Dwayne Johnson before in action films "Central Intelligence" and "Skyscraper." Now, Thurber is bringing audiences another incredible action thriller.
Netflix ponied up plenty of money for Red Notice
"Red Notice" has been a long time coming. Principal photography began way back in January 2020, but unfortunately screeched to a halt with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Production resumed in September 2020, with filming locations of Atlanta, Georgia and Italian cities Rome and Sardinia. Originally a Universal Pictures production, it moved to Netflix prior to filming commencing (via Deadline).
The film is Netflix's most expensive production yet. In 2019, Variety reported that "Red Notice's" budget would ultimately reach the $200 million. Most of that money went to the salaries of its stars, with Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot both reportedly earning around $20 million each for their parts. Dwayne Johnson, who also holds a producer credit on the film, received a much larger payday, though exact details are unknown. In June 2021, Johnson revealed on his Instagram that "Red Notice" is "the largest investment Netflix has made thus far in a film," adding that the team's "relentless hard work is to ensure we make good on that investment for our Netflix partners- and DELIVER AN AWESOME MOVIE FOR OUR GLOBAL AUDIENCE [sic]."
Though Netflix isn't exactly strapped for cash, their commitment to "Red Notice" makes us believe it will definitely be a worthwhile watch. "Red Notice" hits limited theaters November 5 and Netflix worldwide on November 12.