Stephen King's The Boogeyman Release Date, Cast, And Plot - What We Know So Far

Deadline announced in an exclusive on November 1, 2021 that 20th Century and Hulu are "moving forward" with an upcoming horror film based on (and bearing the same title as) the Stephen King short story "The Boogeyman." By no means is this the first time Hollywood has tackled the centuries-old, malevolent presence. Several films, including 1980's "The Boogey Man" and the early aughts' "Boogeyman" franchise, have directly interpreted the closet-lurking creeper, while others — including "Halloween," "Candyman," "Sinister," and "The Babadook," — have given audiences vastly different iterations of the unstoppable evil force encapsulated in a single, ominous, death-dealing being. This latest film, however, is the first time audiences will see the version of the creature Stephen King envisioned for his 1978 collection of chilling shorts titled "Night Shift."

As Deadline reports, "The Boogyman" is one of 10 of the horror master's 1978 collection to be reimagined in feature-length form, a list that includes both Fritz Kiersch and George Goldsmith's "Children of the Corn" and Tom McLoughlin's "Sometimes They Come Back," which was adapted for the screen by Lawrence Konner and Mark Rosenthal.

So, just when can audiences expect to see to this latest reimagining of King's work? Here's what we know.