Stranger Things Fans Are Flipping Out Over The First Official Clip From Season 4

"Stranger Things" fans have been impatiently waiting for Season 4 to arrive since 2019, which feels like an eternity when you're a binge-watcher. The closing episode was an emotional affair as lives were lost, characters came of age, and some secret business was teased in a Russian research facility. Netflix's mega-hit was always going to receive another season, but the wait has been so long that it left many wondering if more adventures into the Upside Down were really coming.

That said, the show's hiatus has been productive for "Stranger Things" fans. Some have even come up with some interesting theories about what the next installment of the heart-racing sci-fi series will entail. However, the streamer's latest Season 4 teaser, which debuted at Netflix's Tudum event, has provided more clarity on what we can all expect from the upcoming series, and it looks very creepy indeed. Naturally, this has only made the show's base more excited to see what's in store.