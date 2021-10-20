Here's One Very Weird Way To Get A Clue About The Plot Of Stranger Things Season 4

Branded as a Wal-Mart exclusive, the "Stranger Things" Crosley Cassette Player Bundle consists of a Crosley cassette player, a cassette tape, and eight vinyl stickers. The stereo itself is fully functional; it features a tape deck, recording function, AM/FM radio, and a Bluetooth 5.0 receiver. The cassette features "a secret voicemail left by a mysterious figure from the upcoming Season 4 of Stranger Things," according to the description. Once you play it in the tape deck, you'll hear exclusive content from the show and get a sneak peek of what's coming.

The cassette player set costs $64.88 and will be shipped starting November 19. It's probably a necessity if you want to be the first to know what happens to Hopper, or maybe hear more about horror legend Robert Englund's new character Victor Creel, or find out what in the world the series has to show for what actor Finn Wolfhard revealed was 300 days of filming. "It's going to be really messed up this season," Wolfhard said on the October 11 episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

Given that production appears to be complete on the fourth season, fans are guessing new episodes will release in March or April 2022 (via FanSided). Until then, listening to old-school cassettes on your stereo may have to be enough.