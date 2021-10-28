Liam Neeson Re-Teams With The Marksman Director For Thriller In The Land Of Saints And Sinners

Liam Neeson is gearing up to celebrate his 70th birthday in 2022, but the actor has done the opposite of slowing down when it comes to working on adrenaline-pumping projects. After the success of 2009's "Taken," Neeson has been a first pick for many action directors looking for a strong leading man to play a spy, police officer, assassin, or whatever other hero roles they need to fill. Neeson's acting credits are extensive, with films like "The A-Team," "Cold Pursuit," "The Commuter," "Schindler's List" and more.

According to Neeson's IMDb page, he presently has two films in post-production, two films actively filming, and two films in pre-production. And in 2021 alone, both of his films "The Marksman" and "The Ice Road" have made their theatrical debuts. While "The Marksman" received mixed critical reviews, it was a solid pick for viewers in need of a new Neeson-helmed action flick (via Rotten Tomatoes). Now, the actor is teaming up with "The Marksman" director for yet another high-intensity flick.