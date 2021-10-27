A Quiet Place 2 Is Returning To Theaters For Halloween Weekend

Halloween is less than a week away, which means it's time to start solidifying your spooky holiday plans. Whether you intend to (safely) trick-or-treat or even attend a virtual Halloween bash, there are tons of great ways to celebrate the holiday this year. Indeed, another option for those who prefer to stay home is to indulge in their favorite Halloween films, like a Tim Burton animated classic, or a newer, darker release.

With that in mind, one of the more recent horror franchises to be embraced by audiences was helmed by none other than John Krasinski of "The Office" fame, who teamed up with his equally-talented wife, Emily Blunt, to bring both "A Quiet Place" and "A Quiet Place Part II" to life. The two-film series stars Krasinski and Blunt as Lee and Evelyn Abbott, a married couple who live with their children in a world overrun by sightless aliens with extremely sensitive hearing. In both "A Quiet Place" and its sequel, Lee and Evelyn do what they can to raise their children in an undeniably dangerous environment.

If you're in need of a perfect viewing experience this Halloween too, you need not look any further — Krasinski's got you covered.