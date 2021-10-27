The First Tiger King 2 Trailer Is Finally Here

Forget Marvel's "Eternals," forget "Spider-Man: No Way Home," forget Matt Reeves' "The Batman" — it's the "Tiger King 2" trailer we've all been desperately waiting for, and now it's finally here, in all its absurd glory.

Netflix's much-anticipated follow-up won't premiere until November 17, however, the streaming giant offered up a taste of what to expect with the release of the first trailer on Wednesday, October 27. Fans of former zookeeper-turned-convicted felon Joe "Exotic" Schreibvogel and the other "Tiger King" personalities have been chomping at the bit for a sequel ever since the first season aired on March 20, 2020. Over 34 million people tuned in to watch the big cat drama unfold, according to Nielsen ratings, and the show wound up being one of the most successful Netflix series' to date — largely because it came out right as the COVID pandemic was ramping up and people were stuck at home.

"Tiger King 2" promises to be even crazier than the debut season, which is going to be an insanely tough feat, seeing how a woman literally had her arm ripped off by a tiger — on camera — along with countless other incidents surrounding the cast. "We thought we'd seen it all," the trailer says. "But we've only scratched the surface. On November 17, the further you go, the wilder, the deeper, the deadlier it gets."