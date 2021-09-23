Why The Tiger King Season 2 Announcement Has Netflix Fans Divided

If you think back to spring 2020, Netflix decided that what the world needed to distract everyone from the horrors of the COVID-19 pandemic was the mindless release of "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness." While everyone was stuck at home due to shelter-in-place orders, we didn't have much better to do than binge through the miniseries that chronicled the unlikely tale of Joe Exotic and his rag-tag zoo filled with tigers and more than a few hidden secrets.

"Tiger King" chronicled the ins and outs of the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park and attempted to go into the mind of Exotic and his unusual beliefs. The episodes explored his place in the exotic animal business, his political run, and his odd relationships with his staff. It also showed how his feud with big cat activist Carole Baskin took a sinister turn, when a murder-for-hire plot got Exotic thrown behind bars.

While Exotic's story ended with his prison sentence, of which he is still serving, Netflix isn't done telling his story. The streaming platform announced their upcoming releases on Twitter, which include Season 2 of "Tiger King." However, eagled-eyed subscribers (via Tech Radar 247) noticed that the "Tiger King" listing had a "Coming Soon" label about a month ago. While some subscribers were happy that tiger mania is far from over, others weren't happy to see the news of more "Tiger King."