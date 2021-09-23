Carole Baskin's Response To Tiger King 2 Is Exactly What We Suspected It Would Be

Since the true crime documentary "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness" arrived in spring 2020 to distract viewers stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, fans have wondered if and when a follow up series would occur. A recent Twitter announcement from Netflix confirmed that "Tiger King 2" was officially on its way, which led to a predictable response from one of the original series' most prominent personalities, Carole Baskin.

Baskin has been vocal in her claims that "Tiger King" was deceptive, and while the show's co-directors defended their depiction of her and the events she was involved in, viewers can probably understand why she distanced herself from the project. The first season gives a good deal of coverage to the claims that Joe Schreibvogel, better known as Joe Exotic, made about Baskin's involvement in the disappearance of her former husband, Don Lewis, in 1997.

The entire issue is pretty messy, which anyone who watched "Tiger King" can attest to, as Schreibvogel is currently serving an extensive prison sentence for plotting to murder Baskin, per Newsweek. However, the allegations alone cast an unfavorable light on Baskin and her work in the public eye, and she let it be known once again that she had no interest in participating in "Tiger King 2."