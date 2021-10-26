The Real Reason Denis Villeneuve Disagrees With Fans About Duncan Idaho
After suffering multiple delays, Denis Villeneuve's "Dune" is finally available to watch in theaters and on HBO Max, and it's receiving mostly positive praise. Despite what some critics have to say about the film's occasionally slow pacing, there is still tons to enjoy about "Dune" — from its epic world-building to its all-star cast. While the film has only been out for a handful of days as well, we finally have the news "Dune" fans have been waiting for: "Dune: Part Two" is officially a go.
One of the cast members of "Dune" is none other than Jason Momoa, who plays Duncan Idaho, one of Paul Atreides' (Timothée Chalamet) mentors in the film. The talented actor has opened up in recent months about some of the fun he had playing the character, including how he hid a secret message in one of his "Dune" scenes. Unfortunately, not even the lovable star that is Jason Momoa can totally avoid getting roasted on the internet, and it turns out that fans have a lot to say about his "Dune" character's name.
Denis Villeneuve, however, disagrees with the increasingly popular opinion.
Denis Villeneuve loves Duncan Idaho's name
Fans are having a field day roasting Jason Momoa's "Dune" character on Twitter for one very specific reason: his name. Apparently, some viewers don't think the name Duncan Idaho sounds very tough — or real, for that matter. That includes a Twitter user named @Schaffrillas, who wrote, "I can't decide if Duncan Idaho is the coolest name ever or a name so uncool that it wraps back around and becomes cool again."
In a recent interview with Vulture, "Dune" director Denis Villeneuve shared his opinion on the character's name. When asked if he thinks Duncan Idaho is a "cool name," Villeneuve replied, "Personally, I deeply love it. I love that Frank Herbert gives hints of Earth culture. You have links with the Catholic religion, or Middle Eastern cultural elements. They are hints that these people were coming from Earth, and then they expanded into the galaxy. And 'Duncan Idaho' roots it to Earth. So personally, I don't know what your position on it is, but I love it. I think it's the best."
Well, whether you hate it or love it, there's no denying the fact that Duncan Idaho is, at the very least, a memorable name.
You can watch "Dune" now on HBO Max or in a theater near you.