The Real Reason Denis Villeneuve Disagrees With Fans About Duncan Idaho

After suffering multiple delays, Denis Villeneuve's "Dune" is finally available to watch in theaters and on HBO Max, and it's receiving mostly positive praise. Despite what some critics have to say about the film's occasionally slow pacing, there is still tons to enjoy about "Dune" — from its epic world-building to its all-star cast. While the film has only been out for a handful of days as well, we finally have the news "Dune" fans have been waiting for: "Dune: Part Two" is officially a go.

One of the cast members of "Dune" is none other than Jason Momoa, who plays Duncan Idaho, one of Paul Atreides' (Timothée Chalamet) mentors in the film. The talented actor has opened up in recent months about some of the fun he had playing the character, including how he hid a secret message in one of his "Dune" scenes. Unfortunately, not even the lovable star that is Jason Momoa can totally avoid getting roasted on the internet, and it turns out that fans have a lot to say about his "Dune" character's name.

Denis Villeneuve, however, disagrees with the increasingly popular opinion.