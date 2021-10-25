Why Dune Fans Won't Stop Roasting Jason Momoa's Character On Twitter

Denis Villenueve's "Dune" finally premiered on Oct. 22, 2021, and so far, the reception has been mostly positive — it currently sports a 83% Fresh rating among critics on Rotten Tomatoes, and among the audience it's an even more robust 91%. "Dune" is a box office success, too: As reported by Variety, Dune took in $40.1 million over its first three days, making it the most successful premiere for Warner Bros. since the company began its "day and date" release strategy in April 2020 (that is, releasing movies simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max).

All of which is to say that a lot of people are experiencing Frank Herbert's surreal science fiction world for the first time. To a newcomer, the universe of Dune is pretty wild, even by sci-fi standards. It takes place about 20,000 years in the future, in a society that barely resembles our own. Powerful families fight for control of a mind-bending substance called "spice," on a desert world populated by massive sand worms. Most of the characters and organizations have the kinds of wacky names you'd expect, like Thufir Hawat, Gurney Halleck, or Gaius Helen Mohiam, just to name a few.

But there's one character's name that stands out for the exact opposite reason: Duncan Idaho, who's played by Jason Momoa. Duncan Idaho is a powerful warrior for the ruling Atreides family, and an older brother figure to the main character, Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet). On Twitter, though, it seems that fans just can't get past the name.