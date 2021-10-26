Lupin Star Omar Sy Boards WWI Drama Father & Soldier

Moviegoers are about to start seeing a lot more of Omar Sy in the coming years. The French actor is lining up a number of high-profile roles, including a political WWI action drama that has him teaming back up with the same studio that produced his previous hits like the Netflix series "Lupin."

Sy stole hearts in 2011's "The Intouchables" as Philippe, a young man from the Paris projects who gets hired as a caregiver for a wealthy quadriplegic. The performance landed Sy a César award for best actor (via Reuters) and helped launch his career even further into the Hollywood stratosphere. Per his IMDb profile, his filmography also includes roles in "X-Men: Days of Future Past," "Jurassic World," Ron Howard's "Inferno," and "Transformers: The Last Knight."

In October, the "Lupin" star became the first French actor to net a multi-year movie deal with Netflix, and he was recently named one of Time's 100 Most Influential People in the World. Soon, Sy will be seen in "Jurassic World: Dominion" and the French film "Tower of Strength," as well as the aforementioned war drama. Here's what we know about the project so far.