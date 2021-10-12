Lupin Star Omar Sy Just Inked A Huge Deal With Netflix

Though it's almost comical how many streaming services are available now for audiences to join, Netflix repeatedly demonstrates its worthiness with all kinds of original content. Starting from its humble roots as a direct-to-consumer rental service, the company has exploded into one of the biggest success stories of the 21st century, making its way onto the screens of eager viewers across the globe. In recent years, Netflix's recognition has gone global and, in the process, become influential. As such, the platform has committed to bringing foreign-language stories to worldwide audiences with great success, as seen with the massive popularity of the recently released South Korean drama "Squid Game."

The streaming company continues to invest in international stories. On Tuesday, Netflix solidified a deal with the star of one of its most well-regarded foreign television shows. "Lupin," the French thriller starring Omar Sy, dazzled audiences and critics when it debuted in early 2021, earning a remarkable 98% critics consensus score on Rotten Tomatoes, and it remains one of Netflix's most popular series to date (via The Washington Post). Audiences were enraptured by Sy's performance as Assane Diop, a man set to avenge his father's wrongful conviction and death. Now, Netflix is making sure audiences will get to see even more of Sy's incredible talent.