Lupin Star Omar Sy Just Inked A Huge Deal With Netflix
Though it's almost comical how many streaming services are available now for audiences to join, Netflix repeatedly demonstrates its worthiness with all kinds of original content. Starting from its humble roots as a direct-to-consumer rental service, the company has exploded into one of the biggest success stories of the 21st century, making its way onto the screens of eager viewers across the globe. In recent years, Netflix's recognition has gone global and, in the process, become influential. As such, the platform has committed to bringing foreign-language stories to worldwide audiences with great success, as seen with the massive popularity of the recently released South Korean drama "Squid Game."
The streaming company continues to invest in international stories. On Tuesday, Netflix solidified a deal with the star of one of its most well-regarded foreign television shows. "Lupin," the French thriller starring Omar Sy, dazzled audiences and critics when it debuted in early 2021, earning a remarkable 98% critics consensus score on Rotten Tomatoes, and it remains one of Netflix's most popular series to date (via The Washington Post). Audiences were enraptured by Sy's performance as Assane Diop, a man set to avenge his father's wrongful conviction and death. Now, Netflix is making sure audiences will get to see even more of Sy's incredible talent.
Omar Sy's deal with Netflix is a win for everyone
As reported by Variety, Omar Sy has inked a multi-year feature film deal with Netflix. Sy's Paris and Los Angeles-based production company will develop original films that feature the French actor as both the star and as executive producer. Of the deal, Sy remarked, "I have experienced Netflix's collaboration with artists and their passion to bring unique and diverse stories to homes all over the world."
Netflix is equally enthused about the collaboration. Gaelle Mareschi, the director of international original film at Netflix, told Variety the streaming giant is "excited to now expand our partnership [with Sy] further to bring his creative vision to our global audiences." Audiences can already anticipate one project from the deal: an upcoming action comedy film titled "Tour de Force," which reunites Sy with "Lupin" director Louis Leterrier. The movie will be released sometime in 2022.
Per Variety, Netflix is the #1 streaming service in France and is undoubtedly keen to develop even more content for the region. However, as the success of "Lupin" has demonstrated, worldwide audiences have plenty of appetite for French-language programming. We have no doubts that some very enjoyable films will be coming from Sy and his company.