Chloe Zhao Has Revealed If She'd Be Back For An Eternals Sequel

For a movie called "Eternals," you wouldn't be wrong for thinking that the story being told might not necessarily end after the credits (or the apparent two spoiled post-credit scenes that come with it). Chloé Zhao ("Nomadland") has taken on the brave task of delivering a story that, so far, spans thousands of years and could go on an eternal road through the MCU for the foreseeable future. The only question is if she'll be the one to keep it going.

Marvel Studios has welcomed back several directors over the years to reunite them with their respective heroes. Ryan Coogler is currently at work on "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," Peyton Reed is going on another small adventure with "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," Taika Waititi is bringing the "Love and Thunder" with Thor, and James Gunn is back for Vol 3. of "Guardians of the Galaxy." Let's also not forget that the Russo Brothers did a few entries in this vast world of super-soldiers and space tyrants that made quite a mark at the box office as well. With that in mind, could Zhao be another name to join the ranks? More importantly, would she even want to return?