Matt Reeves Confirms What We Suspected All Along About New Batman And Catwoman

At the DC FanDome event (via YouTube), "The Batman" director Matt Reeves and two of the stars of the Warner Bros. feature, Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz, assembled for a brief panel chat and to debut the latest trailer for the DCEU entry. Early in the panel, Reeves touched on his appreciation for the connection Pattinson and Kravitz share. He specifically commented on the pair's chemistry, which springs from their deep-rooted friendship (which Pattinson also touched on in a 2019 Entertainment Weekly interview), saying it was beneficial for their paired screen test. He recalled, "There was something very special and magical about the way you guys played off each other right from the beginning. So, I just knew right away... I was going, 'Wow, there's a really neat —' like, I know you guys are friends, and so there was a great chemistry right from the beginning that I felt like there was a connection which you naturally had. I feel like, when we were filming, obviously that came out more and more."

In the latest trailer for "The Batman," fans get a glimpse of Catwoman's intense connection with Batman. That said, it's clear that Kravitz will bring far more to the character of Selina Kyle than mere chemistry. "I don't want her to be an idea," she stated at DC FanDome, "I want her to be a real human being in a real situation... [she is] trying to survive and reacting to her own pain and her history." Based on what we've seen and heard so far, Kravitz's natural chemistry with Pattinson, coupled with her determination to tell a real story, has the potential to introduce a far more complex Catwoman than the franchise has historically embraced.