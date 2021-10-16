The DC FanDome Trailer For The Batman Is So Good It Will Give You Chills

The new trailer for "The Batman" begins when Paul Dano's extremely creepy take on the Riddler is arrested in a small diner. After that, the viewer is introduced to the main character, with a little insight on what makes him tick. Pattinson's Batman is still working out his crimefighter character, to the point that you see the various doodles he's made of the iconic bat symbol. However, don't take that to mean he's a pushover. He's still very much the Batman, and while his car and costume seem somewhat more low-tech than those of his big screen predecessors, he's every bit as fearsome as you could hope ... and Pattinson's bat-voice is absolutely chilling. "Fear is a tool," he proclaims about the bat-signal. "And when that light hits the sky, it's not just a signal. It's a warning."

Apart from the Riddler, you're also introduced to two other notable members of Batman's rogues gallery — namely, Selina "Catwoman" Kyle (Zoë Kravitz) and the Penguin (Colin Farrell). Kyle appears to be on somewhat friendly terms with the Bat, while the Penguin seems to have a blast antagonizing him ... at least, until the hero antagonizes him right back.

Though the trailer teases many cool plot points and great action, its arguably greatest merit is its sheer atmosphere, which is almost more befitting of a noir detective thriller than a superhero movie. This, of course, is an excellent vibe for the Batman, and more than enough to make fans excited for his latest on-screen incarnation.

"The Batman" is scheduled to release on March 4, 2022.