Shazam! Fury Of The Gods Unveils Mythic Scope At DC FanDome

One of the highlights of 2021's DC Fandome was a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming DCEU film, "Shazam! Fury of the Gods," the sequel to 2019's "Shazam!" Introduced by stars Asher Angel and Zachary Levi, who each portray different versions of Billy Batson aka Shazam!, the footage hints at an epic showdown between Team Shazam! and some mythological baddies. It also gave fans a first look at main villains Helen Mirren as Hespera and Lucy Liu as Kalypso.

"These goddesses come to our world," Levi explained, over footage that revealed both actresses in costumes that feature leather armor and metal headpieces.

In addition, the sneak peek showed off some big, bad mythological creatures, including harpies, dragons, and minotaurs that will likely pose a threat to the superheroes. Producer Peter Safran said the story takes the characters from Athens to Philadelphia, and features iconic locations such as the Rock of Eternity, the Library of Eternity, and the Realm of the Gods. All in all, "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" has the makings of a film with a truly mythic scope.