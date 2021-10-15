Michael Caine's Representatives Refute Retirement Claims

After Sir Michael Caine, in an interview with Simon Mayo for BBC Radio released today, claimed he was retiring following his most recent film, "Best Sellers," the internet lit up to reminisce on their favorite moments from his cinematic repertoire. The two-time Oscar winner told the interviewer that "Best Sellers" would be his last picture, citing old age and a spinal injury as reasons for his departure from the screen. "There aren't exactly scripts pouring out where the leading man is 88," Caine said.

The "Dark Knight" star seemed quite convinced of his retirement in the BBC Radio interview. When asked by Mayo whether he intended "Best Sellers" to be his last picture, Caine answered, "I think it would be, yeah. There haven't been any offers." He also mentioned that he preferred writing these days, saying that the early mornings required for acting gigs were tiring. "As a writer, you can write without leaving the bed," he said.

However, the latest developments suggest that Caine might not be calling it an acting career after all.