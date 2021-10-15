Michael Caine's Representatives Refute Retirement Claims
After Sir Michael Caine, in an interview with Simon Mayo for BBC Radio released today, claimed he was retiring following his most recent film, "Best Sellers," the internet lit up to reminisce on their favorite moments from his cinematic repertoire. The two-time Oscar winner told the interviewer that "Best Sellers" would be his last picture, citing old age and a spinal injury as reasons for his departure from the screen. "There aren't exactly scripts pouring out where the leading man is 88," Caine said.
The "Dark Knight" star seemed quite convinced of his retirement in the BBC Radio interview. When asked by Mayo whether he intended "Best Sellers" to be his last picture, Caine answered, "I think it would be, yeah. There haven't been any offers." He also mentioned that he preferred writing these days, saying that the early mornings required for acting gigs were tiring. "As a writer, you can write without leaving the bed," he said.
However, the latest developments suggest that Caine might not be calling it an acting career after all.
Sir Michael Caine isn't retiring, his representatives say
Soon after the news of Sir Michael Caine's self-proclaimed retirement shot across the internet, his representatives stepped in to dispel the veteran star's claims. According to TheWrap, "Caine's representatives assure TheWrap that reports of his retirement are not true." There has not yet been any explanation offered as to why the knighted actor would make such a claim if he is indeed not retiring.
It is likely that his comments about a lack of offers for the past two years are true, but the lack of work is probably due to the COVID-19 pandemic rather than a lack of interest in an acclaimed performer such as Caine. Meanwhile, it has been rumored that Caine is still scheduled to appear in the upcoming Christopher Nolan film, "Oppenheimer," which will follow the life of Robert Oppenheimer, one of the key scientists involved in the invention of nuclear weaponry (via Forbes).
Additionally, Caine's comments referenced scripts "where the leading man is 88," leaving open the possibility of smaller, supporting roles, such as his role as Alfred in the "Batman" trilogy. Whatever the future holds for Caine, hopefully, he does what feels best for him. He's certainly earned it.