Sir Michael Caine Shares Bittersweet News For Fans

In a new interview with Simon Mayo on BBC Radio 5, legendary actor Sir Michael Caine revealed the bittersweet news that his new film, "Best Sellers," will be his final role as an actor. "[It] will be my last project, really," he said.

Caine, who is 88, went on to explain the circumstances surrounding his decision to retire. "I haven't worked in two years," he said frankly, "and I have a spine problem which affects my legs so I can't walk very well."

Given his repertoire full of excellent films, Caine thinks retiring is a pragmatic choice for someone of his age. "There haven't been any offers, obviously, for two years, because nobody's been making any movies that I'd want to do," he admitted, adding that the dearth of work is a result of his old age. "There aren't exactly scripts pouring out where the leading man is 88."

However, that might not be the last fans will see of Caine, who says he's taken to writing again, which, to him, is "lovely." The now-retired actor has written multiple best-selling memoirs over the past several decades. He says it's a gentler life, one that doesn't make him get up at 6 in the morning as do so many acting gigs.