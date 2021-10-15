Get Your First Look At Jessica Henwick's Character In The Matrix: Resurrections

As the arrival date for "The Matrix: Revolutions" ticks closer, the film's closely guarded secrets are finally starting to reveal themselves. One item many have long wondered about — the role actress Jessica Henwick might play — remains shrouded in mystery, although fans can at least now get a glimpse of her character in the movie.

Henwick, who has appeared in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," Netflix's "Iron Fist," and HBO's "Game of Thrones, has told fans that "The Matrix: Resurrections" will "change the industry," but has remained quiet regarding specifics about her part in the film. While fans have had plenty of chances to speculate what it means that Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will be playing Morpheus in the new movie, Henwick appears as an all-new character, making her place in the universe unclear.

The one teaser that Henwick did drop about her character is that when she landed the role, she asked for three things: "A leather jacket, sunglasses, and some wire work," she said. "I got two of those three things — I'll leave you to guess which ones."

Here is a first look at Jessica Henwick's character in "The Matrix: Resurrections."