Aquaman 2 Will See The Return Of This Action Icon

When Jason Momoa's "Aquaman" debuted in theaters back in 2018, it was a rip-roaring success as audiences lapped up the swashbuckling adventure. The story follows Arthur Curry, aka Aquaman, as he grapples with his place in the world while debating taking his rightful position as King of Atlantis. "Saw" and "The Conjuring' director James Wan brought a visceral take on what the underwater kingdoms look like, including one incredible sequence featuring the monstrous citizens of the Trench. Although they were originally set to get their own spin-off movie from Wan, Warner Bros. scrapped the project in April alongside Ava DuVernay's "New Gods."

The Trench wasn't the only other Atlantean kingdom introduced in "Aquaman," though, as other nations like Xebel, the Fishermen, the Brine, and the Deserters are touched upon during the bombastic story. There's more to be explored in the underwater world, as other huge stars brought the other kingdoms to life, like Djimon Hounsou as King Ricou of the Fishermen and John Rhys Davies as the hulking Brine King. Orm (Patrick Wilson) kills Hounsou's Fishermen King in the first film, so it's safe to say he won't return to the DC Extended Universe.

But there's one legendary action icon who's coming back for "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom."