Aquaman 2 Will See The Return Of This Action Icon
When Jason Momoa's "Aquaman" debuted in theaters back in 2018, it was a rip-roaring success as audiences lapped up the swashbuckling adventure. The story follows Arthur Curry, aka Aquaman, as he grapples with his place in the world while debating taking his rightful position as King of Atlantis. "Saw" and "The Conjuring' director James Wan brought a visceral take on what the underwater kingdoms look like, including one incredible sequence featuring the monstrous citizens of the Trench. Although they were originally set to get their own spin-off movie from Wan, Warner Bros. scrapped the project in April alongside Ava DuVernay's "New Gods."
The Trench wasn't the only other Atlantean kingdom introduced in "Aquaman," though, as other nations like Xebel, the Fishermen, the Brine, and the Deserters are touched upon during the bombastic story. There's more to be explored in the underwater world, as other huge stars brought the other kingdoms to life, like Djimon Hounsou as King Ricou of the Fishermen and John Rhys Davies as the hulking Brine King. Orm (Patrick Wilson) kills Hounsou's Fishermen King in the first film, so it's safe to say he won't return to the DC Extended Universe.
But there's one legendary action icon who's coming back for "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom."
Dolph Lundgren is back in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
Dolph Lundgren will join Jason Momoa and Amber Heard in the "Aquaman" sequel, returning as King Nereus of Xebel. The star is best known for "Rocky IV," "Red Scorpion," "Universal Soldier," and "Creed II" — but in the DCEU, he portrays Mera's (Heard) father, so it'll be interesting to see whether Arthur Curry clashes with him at all in the sequel.It's also possible that Nereus might be the doorway into discovering the titular "Lost Kingdom" referenced in the title. It would make sense that the Xebel King would know all about other places in the Atlantean kingdom.
Lundgren confirmed on Instagram that he'd started work on the highly anticipated sequel, posting a photo of himself sporting the ginger wig for his character. He wrote in the caption, "Hanging out in my trailer on Aquaman 2. Great script, great director, terrific cast and a fantastic crew. Really enjoying it!" Hopefully, with work underway on the sequel, fans will get a better look at "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" very soon. The first image from the second film showed Arthur Curry's new sleek stealth suit, so it'll be interesting to see why the hero dons a new look.
"Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" arrives in theaters on December 16, 2022.