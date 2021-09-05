DC Fans Just Got A Sneak Peek Of Jason Momoa's New Suit In Aquaman 2
"Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" is currently in production, with Jason Momoa set to return as the King of Atlantis. Amber Heard will also be reprising her role as Mera — Arthur Curry's love interest. Momoa himself confirmed via Instagram that filming began back in July in London, England. Most of the details regarding the film have been kept under wraps, but we can guess from the title that a large part of the film will focus on the Lost Kingdom. The location was briefly mentioned in "Aquaman," when Orm (Patrick Wilson) explains that Atlantis was divided into seven kingdoms when the city fell.
We also know that Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will be back as Black Manta — the secondary villain in the origin film who has a vendetta against Arthur. Mum is still the word on the specific plot and other characters who will serve in supporting roles. One thing we do know is what Aquaman is going to look like — thanks to another social media post from Momoa. A new photo shared to the actor's timeline gives DCEU fans an in-depth look at Arthur's spectacular new suit.
Arthur Curry goes full stealth mode
In Momoa's new post, he shared two photos of himself in full Aquaman gear. The first was an outfit DCEU fans will remember. It's of his classic green and gold suit, which he sports just after triumphing in the Hidden Sea in the first film. The outfit features flared gloves and boots and a scaly print on the fabric. To round out the ensemble, Arthur is holding the legendary gold trident, which Karathen guarded viciously.
The second photo in Momoa's post was of his character's new suit. To say the two outfits were different would be an understatement. The new getup is navy blue with dark metallic trim and plating. According to a caption of the same photo on James Wan's Instagram page, this outfit is made of "Atlantean tech based on cephalopod's camouflaging ability," and he called it the "stealth suit." The director added that he and screenwriter David Leslie Johnson were "inspired" by Arthur's blue uniform from the '80s. This navy-blue look first debuted in 1986's "Aquaman" miniseries and only had a brief run in the DC Comics.
Why Arthur needs to go stealth remains to be seen, but he's undoubtedly revving the engines of DCEU fans around the globe with this stellar first look.