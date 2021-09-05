DC Fans Just Got A Sneak Peek Of Jason Momoa's New Suit In Aquaman 2

"Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" is currently in production, with Jason Momoa set to return as the King of Atlantis. Amber Heard will also be reprising her role as Mera — Arthur Curry's love interest. Momoa himself confirmed via Instagram that filming began back in July in London, England. Most of the details regarding the film have been kept under wraps, but we can guess from the title that a large part of the film will focus on the Lost Kingdom. The location was briefly mentioned in "Aquaman," when Orm (Patrick Wilson) explains that Atlantis was divided into seven kingdoms when the city fell.

We also know that Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will be back as Black Manta — the secondary villain in the origin film who has a vendetta against Arthur. Mum is still the word on the specific plot and other characters who will serve in supporting roles. One thing we do know is what Aquaman is going to look like — thanks to another social media post from Momoa. A new photo shared to the actor's timeline gives DCEU fans an in-depth look at Arthur's spectacular new suit.