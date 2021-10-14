Joe Russo Predicts The Future Of The Movie Theater Industry

The days of independent movies dominating at the box office are long behind us, according to Joe Russo.

Marvel's directorial golden boy sat down with reporters at the Rome Film Festival's MIA Market keynote and discussed what he thought the future of cinema looked like (via Deadline). Russo didn't mince words, insisting that things were simply different in this day and age — and only bound to change even more as the years go on. Filmmakers are going to have to adapt or face falling at the wayside, Russo said, citing regional content and international projects like "Squid Game" as being the talk of the town now, as opposed to studio tentpoles and network favorites.

Russo, who usually works with his brother Anthony, is attempting to move outside the studio system with his new indie company AGBO. It'll be a drastic change from the Russo brothers' days of helming "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame" for Marvel, but the hope is that AGBO will allow the brothers to keep evolving as filmmakers without being tied down by movie bigwigs. Joe explained at the Rome Film Festival how he believed this would be the ultimate goal of directors and creators in the future, especially those making indies.