Kumail Nanjiani Opens Up About His Experience On The Obi-Wan Kenobi Series

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Kumail Nanjiani said he was initially blindsided by the phone call he got about his "Obi-Wan" role. "My agents called me and it was the whole group of them that never call you. And I was like, 'OK, this is either amazing news or really awful news.'" The call turned out to be the former, as Nanjiani was given the chance to play a "substantial" role in the "Star Wars" series. The actor went on to note that he's pretty sure his "Obi-Wan" character will be a hit with fans, saying, "We haven't seen this exact thing in 'Star Wars' yet. This is like a new version of a type of 'Star Wars' character we've seen before."

Speaking of characters we've seen before, Nanjiani opened up about working alongside the legendary Ewan McGregor. Although the "Silicon Valley" actor admits he was initially "a little bit intimidated" by the "Star Wars" actor, he says McGregor is quite nice in person. "We got to know each other a little bit, just hanging out and talking. Then there was this weird moment where I'm talking to Ewan and they yell, 'Action.'" Nanjiani noted that the difference between McGregor and Obi-Wan is an apparent and stark one, saying, "I was like, 'Oh, I'm talking to Obi-Wan right now. This is not Ewan McGregor. This is Obi-Wan."

Of course, "Obi-Wan" isn't the only major upcoming, Disney-owned project that stars Nanjiani. Marvel's "Eternals," which sees Nanjiani taking on the role of Kingo, opens in theaters on November 5. Comparing the two, Nanjiani says he didn't think the experience of working on a Marvel movie could be topped until he got to the set of the "Star Wars" show, admitting, "I didn't know how I could beat the experience I've had."

In other words, it sounds like "Star Wars" fans now have even more reasons to look forward to "Obi-Wan Kenobi."