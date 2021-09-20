Ewan McGregor's Remarks About The Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Will Get You Hyped

Among a number of episodic "Star Wars" projects in the works for streaming service Disney+ is a series chronicling the time Obi-Wan Kenobi spent in exile on Tatooine between the events of "Star Wars Episode III – Revenge of the Sith" and the original "Star Wars" film. As detailed in an early cast announcement for the series, Ewan McGregor will reprise his role from the prequel trilogy as Obi-Wan. Also returning is Hayden Christiansan, who previously portrayed Anakin Skywalker in the latter two prequel films. Given that Anakin essentially becomes Darth Vader at the end of "Episode III," he will likely be appearing in Vader armor rather than as a version of Anakin, outside of any possible flashbacks.

The still-unnamed Obi-Wan show will also include repeat appearances from Joel Edgerton as Luke Skywalker's Uncle Owen and Bonnie Piesse as Luke's aunt Beru. New to the "Star Wars" universe are Kumail Nanjiani, Moses Ingram, Sung Kang, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, Simone Kessell, Maya Erskine, and Benny Safdie in roles that have yet to be disclosed.

Beyond the skeleton of its story and its all-star cast, little is currently known about Obi-Wan's forthcoming adventure. Nevertheless, McGregor praised the series during the Emmys, providing some reassurance to fans in the absence of more concrete details.