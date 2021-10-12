Eternals Director Opens Up More About Why The Team Didn't Interfere In Thanos' Plan

Soon, the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film "Eternals" will introduce audiences to its titular team of cosmic superheroes. In their comic book source material, the Eternals are superbeings of sorts, brought into existence by a group called the Celestials, who are responsible for creating for all life in the universe. The "Eternals" film will feature, for the first time in the MCU, characters like the Black Knight (Kit Harrington), Makkari (Lauren Ridloff), Sersi (Gemma Chan), and Thena (Angelina Jolie), among others, all of whom — save for Harrington's Black Knight — are ancient, deity-like heroes.

"Eternals" will reveal that not only is there a new group of comically powerful superheroes in town, but they've existed for virtually the entirety of the MCU timeline thus far. This has caused some fans to question why they never intervened in world-threatening conflicts, like the one where Thanos (Josh Brolin) killed off half the universe's population.

The film's final trailer directly addresses this line of questioning, providing some insight into their decision to remain in the background even amidst world-threatening calamity. In a recent interview with Fandango, "Eternals" director Chloé Zhao shed further light on this aspect of the team's story.