Why Colville From A Knight's Tale Looks So Familiar

While audiences eagerly await the October 15th release of Ridley Scott's "The Last Duel," fans can wet their medieval-era palate with Brian Helgeland's 2001 hit about a peasant squire named William Thatcher (Heath Ledger) who takes on the identity of his master in the wake of the latter's death. That's right, folks — "A Knight's Tale" is now available on Netflix.

On the off-chance that you weren't one of the many swooning, early-aughts teens who watched the movie over and over again, committing its anachronistic soundtrack and delicious litany of characters to memory (including Paul Bettany as Geoffrey Chaucer), a first-time viewing will reveal a surprisingly stacked cast. Among that cast you'll find Rufus Sewell ("Old"), Shannyn Sossamon ("Wayward Pines"), Alan Tudyk ("Doom Patrol"), and Mark Addy ("Game of Thrones").

Finally, you may notice that Ledger's foil — a highborn man named Edward, the Black Prince, who also takes on a new identity out of necessity — has an awfully familiar face, voice, and buttery British accent. That's because The Black Prince, aka Colville, is none other than film and television star James Purefoy, whose three decade-long career is littered with gems you've no doubt come across at some point.