Denis Villeneuve Wants To Take On This Iconic Movie Franchise

In the last decade, critically acclaimed director Denis Villeneuve has proven time and again that he can masterfully balance an intense thriller with a profound sense of depth. 2013's "Prisoners" looks at the destruction of faith through kidnapping, while "Arrival" examines loss, language, and a unique perception of time. The Canadian director also delivered a stunning action thriller in 2015's "Sicario," which revolves around the U.S. Government's attempts at taking down a Mexican drug cartel. The brutal, unflinching story got a follow-up, "Day of the Soldado" in 2018, although Villeneuve didn't return.

Villeneuve's flair for blending heart and action made him the perfect candidate for "Blade Runner 2049," a sequel to Ridley Scott's classic 1982 science-fiction thriller starring Harrison Ford. He worked with the legendary cinematographer Roger Deakins to expand the neon drenched dystopian future, and that partnership led to something truly special. The film was not a huge financial success, only pulling in $259 million against a $185 million budget, but it was arguably one of the best films of 2017, boasting an 88% critic rating and an 81% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

His next big venture is "Dune," adapted from Frank Herbert's iconic science-fiction novel, and the reviews so far have been incredibly popular. All this is to say that Denis Villeneuve knows how to bring big blockbuster adventures to theaters, and he recently revealed which franchise he'd love to take on next.