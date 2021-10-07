Why Denis Villeneuve Thought Blade Runner 2049 Would End His Career

There are science fiction films which stand as among the most influential and important in the genre: "Metropolis," "2001: A Space Odyssey," "The Matrix," and, of course, Ridley Scott's masterpiece "Blade Runner." That last film wasn't always the beloved classic it is now — in fact, it was considered a flop upon its theatrical debut in 1982. "Blade Runner" also didn't truly become a classic until Harrison Ford's needless narration as Rick Deckard was stripped away and the film was re-edited to its final version.

Despite the delay, though, Scott's adaptation of Philip K. Dick's "Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep" is now seen as a sci-fi benchmark, a movie that many other sci-fi movies aspire towards. So, you can imagine that there was a great deal of pressure surrounding the idea of a continuation of that legendary story.

Enter director Denis Villeneuve, who — hot off the massive success of his Amy Adams starring film "Arrival" — probably could've done anything he wanted next. What he chose to do was a sequel: "Blade Runner 2049." A gamble, to be sure.

And now, as Villeneuve is set to debut what is arguably an even bigger gamble — his adaptation of Frank Herbert's arguably un-adaptable "Dune" — the director looks back on "Blade Runner 2049" and marvels that he actually pulled it off.