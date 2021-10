Cookies help us deliver our Services. By using our Services, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Why Denis Villeneuve Thought Blade Runner 2049 Would End His Career

There are science fiction films which stand as among the most influential and important in the genre: "Metropolis," "2001: A Space Odyssey," "The Matrix," and, of course, Ridley Scott's masterpiece "Blade Runner." That last film wasn't always the beloved classic it is now — in fact, it was considered a flop upon its theatrical debut in 1982. "Blade Runner" also didn't truly become a classic until Harrison Ford's needless narration as Rick Deckard was stripped away and the film was re-edited to its final version.

Despite the delay, though, Scott's adaptation of Philip K. Dick's "Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep" is now seen as a sci-fi benchmark, a movie that many other sci-fi movies aspire towards. So, you can imagine that there was a great deal of pressure surrounding the idea of a continuation of that legendary story.

Enter director Denis Villeneuve, who — hot off the massive success of his Amy Adams starring film "Arrival" — probably could've done anything he wanted next. What he chose to do was a sequel: "Blade Runner 2049." A gamble, to be sure.

And now, as Villeneuve is set to debut what is arguably an even bigger gamble — his adaptation of Frank Herbert's arguably un-adaptable "Dune" — the director looks back on "Blade Runner 2049" and marvels that he actually pulled it off.