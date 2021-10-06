The Real Reason Halloween Kills Is So Gory

The most buzzed-about movie of the Halloween season is, well, "Halloween Kills." The latest entry into the "Halloween" Franchise, "Halloween Kills" follows final girl Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) as she teams up with her daughter (Judy Greer) and granddaughter (Andi Matichak) to hunt down and kill the king of all horror villains, Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney).

Now that the film is ready to scare its way into theaters in time for the spooky season after dazzling early audiences at the Venice International Film Festival last month, we've gotten our hands on some killer inside information about "Halloween Kills" from director David Gordon Green at a press roundtable attended by Looper, where we learned that early edits of the movie were significantly different from the theatrical release.

"Halloween Kills" is a bloody movie, with slaughters by chainsaw, knife, and needle, but according to Green, that wasn't always the case.