Critics Are Divided Over Halloween Kills. Here's Why

Those who got a special early look at "Halloween Kills" during the Venice Film Festival (via IGN) seem to be split on whether or not it's worth watching. Of those who support the film, Wendy Ide at Screen Daily thought it was "[c]ompetent and generally pretty entertaining," although she did have some relevant critiques. Ben Rolph at DiscussingFilm had glowing praise for the movie, claiming that it "takes the slash in 'slasher' up to a thousand" and that it "leaves a lasting, memorable impact." And the one main thread in all of the positive critical reviews? The violence. Apparently, the kills in "Halloween Kills" are reaching "Mortal Kombat" levels of gore that fans have never seen before. So if violent slashers are your type of guilty pleasure, this movie might be worth checking out in October.

However, the movie has gotten a lot of critical reviews as well. Jessica Kiang of The Playlist scathingly claimed that the film "doubles the body count of the previous installment while roughly halving its IQ." David Rooney from The Hollywood Reporter agreed, opining that the movie "is like a latex ghoul mask so stretched and shapeless it no longer fits." Their main gripe was with how the movie supposedly relies on nostalgic fan service and decades-old slasher flick tropes instead of contributing anything of substance to the evolving horror genre.

Based on early reviews alone, horror fans who prefer their hack-and-slash films to be simple will get exactly what they paid for. But those who want something more cerebral will likely end up leaving the theater disappointed.