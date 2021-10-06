Get Ready For Halloween Kills With A Trio Of New Clips

Contains spoilers for "Halloween Kills"

Halloween may still be weeks away, but fans of the "Halloween" franchise have gotten an early treat this year with the release of three short clips from the upcoming sequel "Halloween Kills."

The film sees original series star Jamie Lee Curtis return to Haddonfield, Illinois, as plus ultra final girl Laurie Strode, ready to do battle with the hulking psychopath Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney and Nick Castle.) Joining her will be director David Gordon Green, who helmed 2018's franchise-refurbishing sequel "Halloween," and co-writer Danny McBride.

In that film, Laurie, her daughter (Judy Greer), and granddaughter (Andi Matichak) trapped Michael in a basement safe room and set fire to the house. But Michael escaped his fiery death –– the trailer shows him emerge from the burning building and doing what he does best to the firefighters attempting to battle the blaze. And so the sequel, set immediately after its predecessor, sees the Strode women join forces with past survivors of Michael's rampages to form "a vigilante mob that sets out to hunt Michael down, once and for all." Considering a 2022 three-quel, "Halloween Ends," has already been announced, that seems unlikely.

The clips released October 6 all seem to show the film during its "getting the band back together" phase, as familiar faces from the Haddonfield community learn Michael survived, and steal themselves to do battle with him yet again.