This Is The One Superhero Movie Denis Villeneuve Would Be Open To Directing

According to Denis Villeneuve, it's the Caped Crusader who holds the top spot on his personal list of superhero rankings. "Batman would be probably the only character that I could relate to," he recently told MTV News' Josh Horowitz. "From what I read, like 'Arkham Asylum.' A book like that, I got in contact with when I was an adult. It's for me, the character that I could connect to."

"Batman: Arkham Asylum," also known as "Arkham Asylum: A Serious House on Serious Earth," is a 1989 graphic novel written by Grant Morrison and illustrated by Dave McKean. It's widely considered to be one of the greatest "Batman" stories ever told, with its premise centering around the fictional DC psychiatric hospital known as Arkham Asylum and its story showcasing a surprising exploration of Batman's inner demons.

During their conversation, Horowitz also took the chance to ask Villeneuve if he had ever been approached to direct a "Batman" film by Warner Bros. in response to rumors saying that he had. "I don't remember being approached for 'Batman,'" the director responded.

While that's probably not the answer they wanted to hear, it looks like comic book fans are just going to have to keep their hopes up about Villeneuve possibly tackling a "Batman" film one day. "Just talk to him about a 'Batman Beyond' film with Michael Keaton starting as an older Wayne," wrote one Twitter user in response to Horowitz's interview. "Someone needs to push the narrative."

"Dune" is scheduled to be released in U.S. theaters and on HBO Max on October 22.