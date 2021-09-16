Denis Villeneuve Has Some Jaw-Dropping Remarks About Marvel Movies
There's no denying that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has reigned supreme at the box office, and the loyalty of its fans only continues to grow. For 13 years, viewers have flocked to the theaters to see their favorite Marvel superheroes in action, whether in their own personal stories or coming together as a team for a great cause. All eyes are on Marvel Studios' head Kevin Feige, wondering what he and Disney have next in store for the franchise — a franchise worth over $22 billion, and one that doesn't appear to be losing steam anytime soon.
While there is no question about the overwhelming success of the MCU and its impact on the film world, there are some who are less than impressed with what the franchise has accomplished. Legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese made waves in October 2019 with his criticism of the Marvel movies, stating that the films are "not cinema," and comparing them to "theme parks" (via Empire). Though some were offended by Scorsese's words, it seems he is not alone in his views.
Villeneuve's opinions may anger some Marvel fans
As the premiere of "Dune" is just on the horizon, sci-fi fans are eagerly awaiting the feature adaptation of the classic Frank Herbert novel. Director Denis Villeneuve is confident that the film will be a success, and says he is already writing the second part of the story (via Games Radar). Of course, whether or not "Dune Part 2" will see the light of day depends on how well the first film does at the box office.
According to Comic Book, Villeneuve recently shared his thoughts on the MCU in an interview with El Mundo. The Canadian director made a bold statement, seemingly agreeing with Scorsese's assessment. "Perhaps the problem is that we are in front of too many Marvel movies that are nothing more than a 'cut and paste' of others," he said. "Perhaps these types of movies have turned us into zombies a bit (via The Direct)."
Villeneuve's words are sure to spark new heated discussions, with fans left to speculate just what the director means by the phrase "cut and paste." It's likely that some MCU fans won't take kindly to being referred to as "zombies," while still others may argue that Marvel has gone beyond the trend of simply pumping out popcorn flicks. Either way, loyal Marvel fans will likely not be deterred in their love for the franchise, in spite of the opinions of some of Hollywood's elite.