Denis Villeneuve Has Some Jaw-Dropping Remarks About Marvel Movies

As the premiere of "Dune" is just on the horizon, sci-fi fans are eagerly awaiting the feature adaptation of the classic Frank Herbert novel. Director Denis Villeneuve is confident that the film will be a success, and says he is already writing the second part of the story (via Games Radar). Of course, whether or not "Dune Part 2" will see the light of day depends on how well the first film does at the box office.

According to Comic Book, Villeneuve recently shared his thoughts on the MCU in an interview with El Mundo. The Canadian director made a bold statement, seemingly agreeing with Scorsese's assessment. "Perhaps the problem is that we are in front of too many Marvel movies that are nothing more than a 'cut and paste' of others," he said. "Perhaps these types of movies have turned us into zombies a bit (via The Direct)."

Villeneuve's words are sure to spark new heated discussions, with fans left to speculate just what the director means by the phrase "cut and paste." It's likely that some MCU fans won't take kindly to being referred to as "zombies," while still others may argue that Marvel has gone beyond the trend of simply pumping out popcorn flicks. Either way, loyal Marvel fans will likely not be deterred in their love for the franchise, in spite of the opinions of some of Hollywood's elite.