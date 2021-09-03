Denis Villeneuve Reveals The Biggest Challenge Of Making Dune With Timothée Chalamet

Adapting a book as epic as "Dune" by Frank Herbert was always going to be a challenge, but that's a challenge Denis Villeneuve welcomed. The director has worked miracles before — "Blade Runner 2049" being the rare unplanned sequel that still managed to live up to its acclaimed predecessor — so there was perhaps no one better-suited to direct the latest adaptation of Herbert's interstellar space fantasy.

Villeneuve's "Dune" features a staggering set of talent, at list that includes Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, and Jason Momoa. Not least of all, in the lead role of Paul Atreides is Timothée Chalamet.

Even the most talented directors, however, encounter their fair share of challenges. In a press conference for "Dune," which opened at the Venice Film Festival, Villeneuve shared the surprising biggest issue he encountered while directing Timothée Chalamet. According to Deadline, the "Call Me By Your Name" star posed a recurring issue on set.